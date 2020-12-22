COST, Joseph Anthony



Joseph Anthony Cost, age 77, of Eaton, OH, passed away



Friday, December 18, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of John and Mary (Alto) Cost and was born in Carbondale, PA, on January 1, 1943. The oldest of two boys, he graduated from Forest City High School in 1960 and served in the US



Army 82nd Airborne Division. Joe married Teresa Lynn Schamel on May 16, 1970 at Precious Blood Church in Dayton, OH. He worked in the telecommunications business for over 50 years. Joseph was a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Chapter #3698, Eaton, OH. He was a member of the Visitation Catholic Church in Eaton, OH. He enjoyed hunting and fishing; but mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and working in the yard. He was inducted into the



Cable TV Pioneers in 1993. Joe is survived by his wife of 50 years, Teresa Cost; children: Christina (Michael) Hunt of



Kenton, OH, Emily Cost (David Stoner) of Chambersburg, PA, and Jared (Laura) Cost of West Alexandria, OH; grandchildren: Haley Hunt, Riley Hunt, Anthony Hunt, Walker Stoner, Eden Stoner, Maxwell Cost and Dominic Cost; brother John (Gloria) Cost of Richmond, IN; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son Joseph "Joey" Cost, II. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, from 10:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at the Visitation Catholic Church, 407 East Main St., Eaton, OH, with Father David Doseck officiating. Burial will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville, OH. Memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of donor's choice or Knights of Columbus, Chapter #3698. Online condolences may be sent to the family by



visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

