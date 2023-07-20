Cosper, Penny

Cosper (Johnson), Penny Lynn



Penny Lynn Cosper, 65, of Springfield, passed away July 17, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 5:00PM Friday in the Riversong Church, 3360 Springfield Jamestown Road, Springfield, with Pastor Jim Britton officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00PM until the beginning of the service. Obituary and condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com