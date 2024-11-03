Cosentino, Linda

COSENTINO, Linda, age 77, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Family will greet friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm Wednesday, November 6 at Routsong Centerville, 81 N. Main St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 7 at 10:30am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. Lynne will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.

