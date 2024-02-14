Cosby, Marva J.



departed this earthly life on Friday, February 9, 2024. Marva was born in Muncie, IN on May 25, 1949, the second oldest child of Joseph and Margie Richardson. After graduation from Muncie Central High School, Marva furthered her studies by receiving a bachelor's at Ball State University and an MBA from Antioch University. She was a Human Resource Management Executive and following a career at Kodak, continued sharing her expertise through Cosby Consulting Group, LLC.



Serving, giving, and connecting were always high on Marva's life agenda. She was a 1996 Leadership Dayton graduate and was recognized in 2012 as a member of Dayton Daily News' Top 10 Women. Throughout her career, she served on the Board of Trustees for Sinclair Community College, The Dayton Foundation, Antioch Midwest University, Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley, Premier Health, and many others. If you knew Marva, you knew that she loved golf, and served in leadership positions for the Madden Women's Association, Fairway Golf Club, and LPGA Amateurs Dayton (OH) chapter.



Marva was a Diamond Life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., a public service organization and The Links, Inc. Marva loved her sisters and the special bonds they shared.



Marva was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Richardson and Margie Harriet Richardson, brother Johnnie Earl Johnson, sister and brother-in-law Bonita and Carver Cook; niece Christine Cook and aunts Pearl Watson and Viola Richardson. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Larry Cosby, her son, Anthoni O'Niel, brother, DeWayne Richardson; beloved nieces Dione, Melanie and Kim Cook of Dayton; Deva Dube of Illinois, Jerisa Maseko of New Jersey; YoVonda, Kenyatta and Natasha Johnson of Arizona; in-laws Robert and Essie Phillips; bonus children Lareva, Cornell and Darnell Cosby, and special friend, Arglova Hawkins.



A celebration of life will be held at Christian Life Center, 3489 Little York Road Door 3, Dayton, OH, Saturday, February 17, 2024. The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc Omega Omega Service and the Memorial Service for Links of the Links, Incorporated will be at 9:00 a.m., Family visitation is from 10:00 a.m.  11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Fellowship and a light repast will follow the service with a private interment at Woodland Cemetery.



Donations in Marva's memory can be made to The Dayton Foundation 1400 S. Main Street, STE 100, Dayton, OH 45409, indicating The Marva Cosby Charitable Fund #2333 in the memo line.



