Corwin, Jo Ann



Jo Ann Corwin, 86, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 1, 2025, from 9-10 am with a Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:00 am at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Springfield, OH. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





