Cortner, Craig

Craig Allen Cortner III



Yes, I'm Screaming Happy Heavenly 35th Birthday to My First Born Son. Son, these past 6 years have been so very disheartening without you here. I know I'm not supposed to question GOD the most high, but I have a heart full of what ifs .. I long for the days to be as our family once were. Myself, you, your brothers and your children all in our house living our BEST LIFE! I remember a few weeks before you left me, you stood in our kitchen and you asked me "Do you Love me? I stood and walked towards you with the strangest look on my face, my exact words to you, "Do I Love You, I Love You more than this thing called life itself! You responded, that's all I needed to hear! We hugged, I kissed your forehead and you went out smiling, as you always did. I know everyone doesn't understand our bond, our love, the mother/son relationship and commitments to one another we share, but it's as clear as day to the four of us, "We All We Got". The saying we so often shared, always resonates in my head. Your young that you left behind, your family and close friends guard them heavily with every piece of us. Your presence is truly missed beyond measures. Your smile, heart, loyalty, love you displayed, and just your physical being all live on in each one of us until we meet again. Though my heart is broken into a million little pieces, I wish you a very special Happy Heavenly 35th Birthday, Rest Easy My Love. I will Love You Always and we will never stop celebrating you Son, I Love You.



