CORRILL, William L. "Bill"



William L. Corrill (Bill), 63 of Lady Lake, Florida, formerly of Middletown, passed away suddenly July 22, 2022.



Born February 6, 1959, to parents Richard and Bette (Staley) Corrill.



Bill worked at AK Steel until his retirement in 2021. Bill also proudly served alongside his church family at The Vineyard of Franklin where he did volunteer work, visiting nursing homes and playing bluegrass music.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Mike, Brad and Eric.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Heather, children Nicole (Thomas) Springer, Adreanne Hall, David (Ashley) Combs, Ashley (Steven) Limbers, and Megan (Shay Borman) Corrill; 2 grandchildren, Gwenevere, and Calliope; brothers, Pat, Paul and Tom; sisters, Kate Warren, Monica Mcintosh, and Therese (Dennis) Mowery and numerous nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held at the Eagles 3458, 2114 Oxford State Rd. on Sunday, August 7 at 4pm.

