Cornett, Barbara Lynn



age 75, of Huber Heights, passed away June 1, 2025. She was born August 5, 1949 in Blackey, KY to the late Bryan and Bonnie Back. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her sisters: Lena Collins, Lela Halcomb and Jo Ann Boussum; brothers: Vincent "Bud" Back, Roger Back and Dean Smith. Barbara is survived by her husband of 56 years, Orell Cornett; daughter, Rhonda (Thomas) Ste Marie; son, Curt Cornett; grandchildren: Amanda (Alex) Meiring, Tony (Skai) Pierron and Kacie Aber; great-grandchildren: Camryn, Ashlyn, Maddilyn and Theo; sisters: Christine Dagnan and Suzie Shaver; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Barbara enjoyed cooking and watching a good movie, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and beloved dog, Leo. She was a devoted housewife and mother of 56 years. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Monday, June 9, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where her funeral service will be held at 8:30 am on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Burial will follow at 10:00 am at Dayton National Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to Hospice of Dayton. To share a memory of Barbara or to leave her family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



