CORK, Jean

CORK (nee: Hageman), Jean



85, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, December 16, surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 24, 1937, to Robert and Alicia Hageman in Dayton, Jean attended Fairview High School and graduated from Purdue University in 1959.



Jean's passion for cooking was well known among her friends and family. Food was central to her career – she worked for Marshall Fields in Chicago, as a dietician for Michael Reese Hospital and as a chef for 20 years at Shaw's Restaurant in Lancaster, OH. More importantly, cooking was a way she shared her love. Her grandkids fondly remember all the Thanksgivings she helped orchestrate and how she always made them feel included in the preparation.



Jean was also an explorer and loved to travel. Whether in Paris, Peru, Israel, or Italy, she loved visiting art museums, experiencing local culture and of course enjoying delicious food.



An avid reader, Jean also participated in three book clubs and was in the Dayton Women's Literary Club. She shared her love of reading with all her grandchildren. She was an active member of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Lebanon and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Perhaps fitting given her culinary skills, Jean was also not afraid to dish it out. Jean was quick to share her opinion, and her wit and directness was something many came to cherish. We will miss her dearly.



Jean was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Hageman, and is survived by her son, Alan (Beth) Cork of Minneapolis, MN, two daughters, Susanna (Nick) Krutsch of Lancaster, OH, and Molly (Scott) McElfresh of Cincinnati, OH, eight grandchildren, Kelsey (Paul) Benz, Michael Cork, Sean Cork, Emily McElfresh, Hannah, Megan, Adeline and Wyatt Krutsch.



Visitation, Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 1:00 PM-2:00 PM with a memorial service at 2:00 PM, all at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Lebanon.



Donations can be given in her honor to Planned Parenthood.

