CORDONNIER, Eugene "Gene"



Age 91, of Centerville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, October 4, 2021. He was born in Dayton on September 30, 1930, to the late Lawrence and Rosa (Broerman) Cordonnier. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Lucy (O'Meara) Cordonnier, and six siblings. He is survived by his children Lynda (Rob) McCoy, Chris (Denise) Cordonnier, Lori Cordonnier, Lisa (Eric) Hoefler, and predeceased by an infant, Liane. Also survived by grandchildren Andrew and Alex McCoy, Megan Ellis, Erica Schmiedebusch, Samantha Hoefler, Emily Brannum, Bradley and Elizabeth Cordonnier; great-grandchildren Jack, Charlie, Maggie, Rosie, Lucy, James, Jax, and Luke. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn, sisters-in-laws Clara Cordonnier, Martha Beemsterboer, and Pat O'Meara, and a host of other family and friends. Gene graduated from Chaminade High School in 1948, a place he dearly loved; in fact, he continued monthly lunches with fellow alumni until recently. He was very proud of his service with the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. He worked for Miami Cigar and Tobacco Co. for many years, and often said everyone should have a job they enjoyed as much as he did. He was a sports fan who enjoyed being a pitcher in the City Fastpitch League for years. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals and had U.D. Basketball season tickets for many years. Gene was a founding member of the Carroll H.S. Boosters, who built the football stadium there. He loved spending time with his family. He loved long weekend trips with his and Lucy's many friends. And as anyone can tell you, he loved a good joke. In fact, it is hard to overstate how much enjoyment Gene got out of life - we should all be so blessed! He will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends Friday from 5-8pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11:00am at Church of the Incarnation in Centerville. Memorial contributions may be made in Eugene's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) or to AMVETS (amvets.org)

