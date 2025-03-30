Cordonnier, Carole

Cordonnier (Condron), Carole Marie "Cordonnier"



Surrounded by her loving family, Carole Cordonnier joined her husband in the stars on Sunday, March 23rd. Carole was married to her best friend Ken for over 60 years before his passing in 2017. After raising a family in Centerville, the couple moved to Florida for 25 years before returning to Ohio. The pair travelled extensively during retirement, visiting almost all 50 states in their RV and taking cruises, though they always made it back to Ohio to spend summers with the grandkids. Carole was known for being ruthless at the game table with a stubborn streak a mile wide, though she stubbornly denied being stubborn. It is difficult to encapsulate the spirit of a woman who deeply loved butterflies and only wore black when eating pizza to avoid sauce stains, in a few short lines. Most likely, Carole is looking down on her family right now while enjoying some shrimp cocktail and potato chips, happy to be reunited with her other half. Carole is survived by 3 sons: K.C. (Melanie), Jim (Serena), Michael (Joan); 6 grandchildren: Katie (Matt), Adam (Anna), Alyssa, Jill (Carl), Laura, Nicole; and 6 great grandchildren: Hunter, Amelia, Haidynn, Emmett, Delaney, Hadlee. At her request, Carole's body will be donated to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine for the advancement of science. Memorial contributions can be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church Food Pantry (https://epiphanydayton.org/give/).



