Corbett, Michael Thomas



Michael Thomas Corbett, 75, passed away at home on October 9, 2024, in Huber Heights, OH. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin on October 30, 1948 to Matthew J. Corbett and Collette M. Corbett (Back). He lived much of his life in Wisconsin. In more recent years he lived in Daytona Beach, Florida and Huber Heights, Ohio. Michael dedicated over 40 years to Wisconsin's Department of Administrative Services, as an expert in Information Technology, where he was respected and valued for his commitment, expertise and good humor. Michael graduated from Edgewood High School and furthered his education at Madison Area Technical College, which laid the groundwork for his successful career. He is survived by his spouse of 51 years, Vickie Corbett; son, Eric Corbett (Deborah); and daughter, Rachel Corbett (Jennifer). He is also survived by grandsons David Cabogason, Dalan Cabogason (Katie), Daniel Fueston; great-grandson Xavier Fueston, and Jeffrey White. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Matthew Corbett. Michael was a man always in motion. He appreciated nature and enjoyed kayaking, often accompanied by his dog Roscoe. He also enjoyed playing pool and darts, sometimes with his buddies at the Stein Club in Madison, Wisconsin. Michael learned how to be a skilled craftsman from his father. He found pleasure in working on various construction projects throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling and he held a special fondness for Walt Disney World, which he did indeed view as a magical place. His favorite holiday was Christmas; and he loved Christmas decorations, especially the Christmas tree. He always knew how many ornaments and light bulbs he had managed to include each year. Michael will be remembered for his dedication and love to his family, his passion for his hobbies, and his professional accomplishments. He leaves behind a legacy of love, perseverance, and the joy of a life well-lived. "Take Care, Be Good." Family and friends are welcome to gather from 11:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton. The memorial service will begin at 12:00pm, officiated by Father Satish. Following the memorial service, everyone is welcome to join the family at the wake. To share a memory of Michael or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



