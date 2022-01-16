COPPOCK, Lois Jean



86, of Tipp City, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. She was born to Conley and Ressie (Thompson) Hartsock on Sept. 18, 1935, in Appalachia, Virginia. Lois was a great cook and interior decorator. She loved flowers and reading. But, most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death her parents; son, Michael W. Brooks; sisters, Nina, Shirley and Helen; brothers, Harold and Paul; grandchildren, Jonathon and Breyanna. Survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Andy Coppock; 3 daughters, Laurie Kirby, Tonya Soete and Tina Coppock Moser (Ben); 2 sons, Steven Coppock (Patty) and Sean Coppock; sister, Betty Jo McNichols; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., followed by a service at 2:00 p.m., at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Interment at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Following the ceremony, a catered dinner will be served at the Northridge Wesleyan Church 1842 Neff Road, Dayton, Ohio 45415 If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. To leave a special message for the family, please visit



www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com