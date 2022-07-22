COPELAND, Wayne R.



December 9, 1942 - July 20, 2022



Age 79, went to meet his maker July 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was born December 9, 1942, to Earl and Mildred Copeland of Jackson, Ohio. Wayne was married August 4, 1982, to Diana (Beaver) Copeland in Anna, Ohio, the daughter of L. Arthur and Maxine M. (Trout) Beaver. Wayne is survived by his wife of 40 years, Diana L. Copeland; and sister, Janice (Richard) Smith of Beavercreek, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Ohio. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at



www.farmvillefh.com