COPELAND, WARREN R.



WARREN R. COPELAND, 80, of Springfield passed away on Monday January 22, 2024. The Copeland family will receive friends during a memorial visitation on Saturday, February 3rd, from 2:00-5:00pm in the Springfield City Hall Forum, 77 E. High Street. A celebration of Warren's life **has been changed to** Sunday February 4th beginning at 2:00pm in the Springfield High School gymnasium. For more information, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.





