COPE, Thomas Jerry



Thomas Jerry Cope, age 89, of Middletown, passed away surrounded by his family on May 7, 2021. Jerry was a loving and devoted husband, father and papaw. He was born to the late George and Ida Mae Frisch Cope on August 4, 1931, in



Middletown, Ohio. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War as member of the Honor Guard Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and later was honorably discharged. Jerry was a plumber and pipe fitter and retired in 1994. He was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitter Union Local 392, for over 50 years, and the Zion



Lutheran Church of Middletown. If you knew Jerry, you knew his world revolved around his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed coaching their baseball teams and spending any chance he got with them. Jerry was an avid bowler in his younger years and was a volunteer firefighter for Mayfield. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Ora Kate Harrison Cope; daughters Deborah (Herley) Hatfield, Diana (Mike) Hughes, Katrena (Mike) Engel; sons TJ (Dora) Cope, Doug



(Lisa) Cope, George (Teri) Cope, Robert (Jodie) Cope, Daniel (Tina) Cope; 28 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, brother Charlie Cope, and sister-in-law Mary Cope. He was preceded in death by his father George Cope, mother Ida Mae Frisch Cope, sisters Elizabeth Cope, Wilma Gibson, Marilee O'Conner; brothers Dick Cope, James Cope, John Cope, Benson Cope and David Cope; grandchildren Corby Cope and Tia Boley. A visitation will be held at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45005, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from 4:00pm-8:00 pm with a funeral service to follow on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the funeral home at 10:00am, Officiating Pastor Jen Rue. In lieu of flowers, contributions can made to Epilepsy Foundation Ohio at ohioepilepsy.org. Visit bakerstevensparramore.com to leave an online condolence to the family.



