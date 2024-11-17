Cooper, Erma S.



age 92, departed this life Sunday, November 3, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Heights, 116 Hanover Ave. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



