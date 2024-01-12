Cooper (Vince), Elaine Marie



Elaine Marie Cooper (Vince), born December 5, 1944 in Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Cooper. Elaine was the oldest child of Russell and Betty Vince as well as Regina Vince. Viewing will be held Friday, January 12, 2024 at Tidd's Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St, Hilliard, Ohio. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to view the full obituary notice.



