Cooper, Dorothy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

COOPER, Dorothy J.

Age 81, of Brookville, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, surrounded by her family, on Friday, May 26, 2023, following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Cooper, parents, Paul & Maxine Hartman & by a sister, Jan Knoblauch. She was a receptionist in Brookville for many years at the office of Dr. Jeffrey Studebaker. She loved BINGO at the VFW & family cookouts. Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Christy (Tom) Delaney; son, David (Traci) Cooper; grandchildren, TJ (Peggy) Delaney, Sarah (Mike) Post, Matt (Caitlin) Delaney, Courtney (Jacob) Osswald & Hunter Cooper; 8 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 10AM Thu. June 1 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD. BROOKVILLE, OH 45309, with burial to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held 5-8 pm Wed. May 31. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

