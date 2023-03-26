Cooper, Bonnie

Cooper (Rose), Bonnie Corine



Bonnie Corine Cooper (Rose), age 81, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, March 21, 2023 at Hospice of Butler and Warren County.



Bonnie was born at home on January 7, 1942 in Campton, Kentucky to the late Moody Rose and Maggie "Peggy" Rose (Napier).



A homemaker, Bonnie raised her children and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Eastern Star, IBEW Union and the Odd Fellows. Bonnie retired from United Color Press of Dayton as a machine binder operator after 20 years of service. After retirement she enjoyed working another 10 years at McDonald's of Monroe.



She is survived by her loving husband, Robert H Cooper; children John Michael Robsion, Robin Charlene Sprowles (Hale, Bogard, Robsion) , Carolyn (Roy) McClelland (Robsion); grandchildren Krystyna Marie (Robert) Moffitt (Hale), Nicholas Ryan Bogard, Katharine Marie (Steven) Hamilton (Sprowles), Kimberly Marie (Anthony) Patti (Sprowles); great grandchildren Aiden Michael Hale, Sydney Grace Moffitt, Natalie Ryan Moffitt, Logan Olivia Moffitt; siblings Stella Louise Rose-Hemmerle (Collins) and John Willis (Cora) Rose. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Mathew Vernal (Kathleen, surviving) Hale; great granddaughter Grace Ann Hale; siblings Danny Rose, James Franklin Rose, David Wayne Rose and Wilma Sue Martin.



Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45005 with a funeral service to follow on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the funeral home at 10:00am. Burial will take place at North Monroe Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.bakerstevensparramore.com for the Cooper Family.



