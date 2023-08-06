Cooper, Bishop Michael

COOPER, Sr., Bishop Michael



Bishop Michael Cooper, Sr., 72, passed from earth to glory on Saturday, July 29, 2023. He was born June 23, 1951, in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late Olivia (Cooper) Wilson and Robert Lee Hamlett. A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 10 from 4-6 PM in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, August 11 from 4-6 PM at The Church of Christ of the Apostoilc Faith, 1200 Brentnell Avenue, Columbus, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 6 PM. The Homegoing Celebration Service will be Saturday, August 12 at 11 AM, also at the church. Burial will be Monday, August 14 at 11 AM in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy and tributes to Bishop Cooper may be left for the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral