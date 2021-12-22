COONTZ, Sandra Sue Teter



Age 78, a former resident of Belington, and a longtime resident of Springfield, Ohio, departed this life Saturday afternoon December 18, 2021, in the Mercy Health Springfield Medical Center at Springfield, Ohio.



She was born on June 3, 1943, at Belington, WV, a daughter of the late Theodore and Ilo A. Simmons Teter. On December 24, 1962, she was united in marriage to Franklin D. Coontz, who preceded her in death on June 25, 2012.



She is survived by two sons; Thomas Coontz and wife Connie of Springfield, Ohio, Theodore "Teddy" Coontz of Maryland, one daughter; Brooke Coontz of Urbana, Ohio. Also surviving are six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two best friends, Betty Poling and Virginia Wood both of Springfield, Ohio.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons; Danny and Michael Coontz.



Sandy attended the schools of Barbour County and was a homemaker most of her adult life. Her life commitment was taking care of her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was definitely a caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Friends will be received at the Talbott Funeral Home 56 North Brandenburg Street in Belington on Thursday, December 23, 2021, from 10 am to 1pm the funeral hour when final rites will be conducted from the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Downing Gregory officiating. Interment will follow in the Concord Cemetery at Belington. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are highly recommended while paying your



respects in the funeral home. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.talbottfuneralhome.com. The Talbott Funeral Home in Belington is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Sandra Sue Teter Coontz.

