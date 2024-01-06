Cooney, Douglas Steven



Steven Cooney, 66, of Xenia OH, was born 03-15-1957 in Kettering Ohio to Carl Michael Cooney and Barbara Lee (Cooney) Neitzel and passed on after a long illness to his eternal home on 11-15-2023. Doug was preceded in death by his parents. His wife Katie Cooney remains to cherish memories of their life together. Also remaining to cherish their memories of Doug are his son Michael (Kristen) Cooney and granddaughters Coral Cooney and Erica Cooney; daughter Kelly McHugh-Beris (Nick Beris) and grandson Aesop; his brother Greg (Becky) Cooney of TN, sister Cheri (Alan) Ameche of ID/AZ, sister Shelli (Dave) Sweeney of MI, stepmother Joyce Cooney of FL., sister-in-law Kathe Kelly (Jim Nelson) and brother-in law Jim Kelly (Lana). Doug leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and an aunt, Carolyn Watts of CA.



Doug graduated from West Carrollton High School and Greene County Joint Vocational School HVAC program working in that industry being employed by Applied Mechanical in Dayton OH and starting his own company in the early 90's known as Climate Control Systems, Inc which he operated until he retired.



Doug especially loved his canine children Gracie, Holly and Zula who miss him terribly.



In his spare-time he loved to be outside hunting and fishing with numerous trophies from his hunts and fishing trip along with working on the farm taking great care of their property adjacent to Katie's family home farm. He also enjoyed hiking, cooking and shopping at Walmart. Doug loved his family and was caring and generous and loved having people over for pond fishing derbies, cookouts and just enjoying their farm. Doug had great friends and neighbors also willing to help when he needed an extra hand. They all enjoyed helping each other.



A Celebration of Life is on 2-10-2024 at Young's Dairy Event Center at 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 from 1:00 -4:00PM for family and friends to share their love in remembrance of Doug. Refreshments will be provided.



