Cooke, Janice Melinda

Janice Melinda Cooke



Janice M Cooke, 68, of Middletown, Ohio went home to be with her loving and eternal husband Larry H. Cooke on Wednesday February 7, 2024. She was born on July 15, 1955 to Arthur and Melba (Frank) Stitt.



She is survived by her children, Nicholas (Amanda) Cooke, Leticia Brewer (Aster), grandchildren, Mark Hunter, Channing Houtz, her brothers Jim (Connie) Stitt, David Stitt, and sister Joanne Luyster, lifelong friends Barb Hamilton and Debbie Landon. Janice was preceded in death by her beloved husband Larry Cooke, her parents, sister, Julie Stitt, brother Donald Stitt, nephew Mark Hutchinson, and her parent in laws, Arlie and Zelma Cook, as well as her lifelong friend Nancy Gillie.



Janice retired from Middletown Regional Hospital after a 32 year career where she was most recently a Patient Financial Services Representative.



Friends may call on the family on Tuesday Feb 13th, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home located at 6850 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45005. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday February 14th, 2024 at 12:30 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Brad Mitchell officiating. Interment and graveside service will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family @ www.bakerstevensparramore.com



