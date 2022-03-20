Hamburger icon
COOK, Theresa

Obituaries
COOK (Parrotta),

Theresa Catherine

Theresa Catherine (Parrotta) Cook, age 63, passed away on January 22, 2022, in Jackson, TN. She is survived by her daughters Amanda Warren of Dresden, TN, and Nicole (Brian) Delmont of Sharon, TN. Two grandchildren, Brayden and

Haley, whom she adored. Two sisters, Marie (Todd) Sarosy and Carol Halstead. A niece, Toni and two nephews, Adam and Eric. Also, family, friends, and

co workers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Cook, parents Mary (Bachmann) and Anthony Parrotta, and

only brother Tony Parrotta. She was a long time employee of Walmart in Martin, TN. A Memorial service will be held at the University Church of Christ at 3735 Oxford Millville Rd. on March 22nd from 5-6pm.

