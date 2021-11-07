COOK, Shannon Wade



45, of Springfield, continued his journey on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after his courageous battle with COVID. He was born February 2, 1976, in Roane County, Tennessee, to Kenneth and Judy Gayhart (Thompson) Cook. Shannon was an awesome husband, father, son, and friend to everyone. He loved his career in landscaping and had a true appreciation of the outdoors.



Shannon would do anything for anyone with no expectation of return or reward. He will be mostly remembered for his love of his wife and children. No bigger smile could be seen than when he was spending cherished time with them.



Shannon was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Cook; paternal grandparents, Howard and Lucy Cook; maternal grandparents, Irvin and Geneva Gayhart; and sister, Pamela Ann Cook. He is survived by his wife of 10 loving years, Sarah Jacks Cook; two children, Jada Jacks and Zaiden Cook; mother and stepfather, Judy and Bo Thompson; and a host of other family and friends. The family would like to offer a special thank you to loyal friends and lifelong mentors, Patrick and Tiffany Field. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Casual dress, smiles and stories shared would be welcomed by the family. A life celebration will then be held at VFW Post #3660 on Columbus Ave. in Springfield at 1:30 p.m. with food, friends and refreshments. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the funeral home to be given to Shannon's family.

