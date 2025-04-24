Cook, Permelia "Pam"



Permelia F. Cook "Pam" passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 21, 2025. She was born in Oneida, New York on January 30, 1939. Pam was a graduate of Oneida High School, class of 1957. On May 7, 1960, she married Donald E. Cook, and together they shared 65 wonderful and dedicated years together. Pam worked for the New York telephone company and the Hallmark card company. She had great love for her family, and home. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother. Pam loved life and enjoyed celebrating the holidays with family. She especially enjoyed the activities her sons and grandsons were involved in over the years; she was there to cheer them on. A big thanks goes to Hospice, Illumia care, and a lifelong friend Susi Dunne, of Oneida, New York. Pam is preceded in death by her parents; Preston and Rena Albert, siblings; James Albert, Harold Albert, Jack Albert, and Irene Richoll. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband; Donald E. Cook, two sons; Lawrence (Crys) Cook, of Enon, OH, Scott (Annette) Cook, of Waynesville, OH, grandsons; Michael (Connor) Cook, of Knoxville TN, Ryan (Karen) Cook, of Centerville, OH, great granddaughter; Eden, great grandsons; Kai, Coen and Forrest, numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends in Ohio and New York. Adkins Funeral Home in Enon, Ohio and Ironside Funeral Home, in New York will be assisting Pam's family with her final wishes. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 25, 2025, from 4:00-6:00 PM, at Adkins Funeral Home, Enon Ohio. A second visitation will be held on Sunday, April 27, 2025, from 4:00-6:00PM, at Ironside Funeral Home (342 Main St. Onieda, NY). A Prayer service will be held on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 9:30 AM, with officiant; Father Christopher Ballard, at the Ironside Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian burial, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church (121 St. Joseph's Place, Onieda, NY) at 10:00 AM, burial to follow at the Stockbridge Cemetery.



