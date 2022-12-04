COOK, Keith



May 7, 1971 - Nov. 1, 2022



Keith Cook lost his battle with cancer on November 1, 2022. Beloved, adored and survived by mother Teresa Holland, father Danny Holland, Donna Kilburn, grandsons Chase and Chance Jones, Pammy Jo Thomas, Teeya Kirkland, many kids who looked on him as step-dad and Grampa. If he loved you, he loved you forever, and we will love and miss him forever. Godspeed.



Celebration of life service will be held at the Village Church, 83 North Section St., South Lebanon, OH 45065 on December 17, 2022, at 4 PM

