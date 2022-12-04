journal-news logo
X

COOK, Keith

Obituaries
1 hour ago

COOK, Keith

May 7, 1971 - Nov. 1, 2022

Keith Cook lost his battle with cancer on November 1, 2022. Beloved, adored and survived by mother Teresa Holland, father Danny Holland, Donna Kilburn, grandsons Chase and Chance Jones, Pammy Jo Thomas, Teeya Kirkland, many kids who looked on him as step-dad and Grampa. If he loved you, he loved you forever, and we will love and miss him forever. Godspeed.

Celebration of life service will be held at the Village Church, 83 North Section St., South Lebanon, OH 45065 on December 17, 2022, at 4 PM

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
HINES, Patricia
2
McCARTHY, Martha
3
AGEE, Ruth
4
BAKER, Margaret
5
BITTNER, Cynthia
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top