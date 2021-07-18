COOK, John

COOK, Jr., John Kenning



84, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2021. John was born on April 7, 1937, in Cicero, Illinois. After graduating from Morton West High School in Berwyn, IL, he went on to study Math at



Illinois Institute of Technology, earning his MBA in Finance from University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.



While in college he began his work with Chi-Vit Corporation. John worked for Chi-Vit for 44 years beginning as a lab technician and ultimately as Director of Research & Development upon his retirement in 2002.



While in college he met Adrienne Joan Machalek whom he wed in 1964 and to whom he stayed devoted even after her death in 2004. John is survived by his son, John Kenning Cook III of Springfield, Ohio, and daughter Jennifer Ann Cook of Cincinnati Ohio. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, and time spent with his brother, Ron Cook and his wife Chris, along with his sister Linda Cook and her husband Jim along with numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews filled his life with joy. Time spent boating, camping, and on family vacations domestic and abroad with immediate and extended family were some of his most treasured memories. However all remember him most for his constant cup of coffee enjoyed while watching CNBC or just chatting around a kitchen table with family and friends



sharing old memories and making new.



There will be a memorial visitation on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home, 1002 High Street Springfield, OH 45505 from 5 to 8 pm. A second memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Linhart Funeral Home, 6820 Cermak Road Berwyn IL 60402 from 5 to 8 pm. Condolences may be shared at vwww.jkzfh.com.

