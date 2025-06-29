Cook, Harold



Harold Dennis "Denny" Cook, age 84, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2025, at Hospice of Hamilton in Ohio. He was born on August 16, 1940, in Hamilton, Ohio.



Denny retired from The Lebanon Correctional Institution.



Denny was an enthusiastic member of the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) for over 20 years.



Denny is survived by his beloved wife, Holly Cook; his son Doug Cook and daughter-in-law Karen; stepchildren Jim Smith (Theresa), Tracey Trovillo (Dennis), and Stephen Smith (Jody); ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Michael Cook.



A private Memorial Gathering will take place on July 26, 2025.



Denny's body was donated to the UC Medical School.



In lieu of flowers; memorial donations may be sent to Hospice of Cincinnati.



