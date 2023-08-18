Cook, Antoinette Lynn



Antoinette Lynn Cook, age 56, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023. Memorial service 11 am Saturday, August 19, 2023, at All Nations Bible Fellowship, 3819 Kings Highway, Dayton, Ohio. Calling hour 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral