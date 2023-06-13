Convey, Frank

Convey Jr., Frank Hamilton



Frank Hamilton Convey Jr., age 82, of Centerville, OH, passed away June 5, 2023, at Randall Residence of Centerville. Frank was born December 11, 1940 in Newton, NJ, the son of the late Frank and Helen Convey, of Washington, NJ. Frank was a graduate of Washington High School in Washington, NJ. He proudly served in the United States Army in the Military Police as an MP. He was an accomplished student, earning an Associate in Science from Clinton Community College, Bachelor of Science Industrial Technology from Southern Illinois University, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. Frank was a loving husband to his wife of 55 years, Ann Marie Convey. Having grown up on a dairy farm in New Jersey, he had a strong connection to nature and especially enjoyed hiking, canoeing and bird watching. He strongly believed in lifelong learning and took every opportunity to embrace and experience new things. Frank was a "tinkerer" and had the skills to conquer any household project and took pleasure in building items for family and friends. When Frank wasn't on the golf course or diving into a good book, he cherished time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Ann Marie Convey, his children, Claudine Bennett (Mark), Heather Wheldrake (Sean); grandchildren Miles Heizer, Colin Heizer, Grace Heizer, Oscar Wheldrake, and Flynn Wheldrake; brother Joe Convey and sister Margaret Jones (Wiley); and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, June 17 from 12  1 pm and a memorial service from 1  2 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.newcomerdayton.com.

