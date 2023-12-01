Conver, Jean

Conver (Carmean), Jean



Jean (nee Carmean) Conver wife of the late Milton Conver, beloved mother of Steve (Deb) and Tim (Susan) Conver, dear aunt of Connie Tucker Koch, sister-in-law and best friend to the late Dorothy Conver Tucker, also survived by 2 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Passed away on Nov. 22, 2023 at age 102. Residence Kettering, OH, formerly of Mt. Washington. A Service will be held at T.P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave, Mt. Washington on Sat. Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:30PM. Friends may visit on Sat. from 1:30-2:30PM.



