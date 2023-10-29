Conrad, Richard William "Dick"



Richard "Dick" Conrad age 84 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Sunday October 22, 2023 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 8, 1939 the son of Sylvester and Elizabeth (Norda) Conrad. On November 30, 1963, in St Peter Church, he married Emma M. Zimmerer. Dick was employed by Fisher Body Hamilton Plant, for 30 years, retiring in 1988.



Survivors include his wife Emma; two children, Debbie (B.G.) Harbin and Doug (Shelly) Conrad; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; a sister, Millie Mergy; a brother-in-law, Frank Noll; many nieces and nephews and Stein Club friends.



Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Steve Conrad; 6 sisters, Jo Lachenmaier, Lori Riegert, Ruth Van Doren, Grace Noll, Janet Jeffcoat and Patricia Vickers.



The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:00pm Thursday November 2, 2023 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed by a Catholic Funeral Service at 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hamilton. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald

2646 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.zettlerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral