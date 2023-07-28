Conrad, Chris D.



Chris D. Conrad, age 76, of Venice, Florida, passed away on June 19, 2023. He was born on April 13, 1947 in Urbana, Ohio and moved to Venice from Springfield, Ohio. Chris graduated from Graham High School in 1965 and then graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science in Education and a member of Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity and Delta Phi Delta. Chris was a former Art and special educator teacher in the Grenon Local School District. Past President of Air-Serv of Western Ohio, Spring Marketing, Lakewood Beach and Champaign Springs. Past President of GODA, Member of Springfield Polo Club and Venice Yacht Club. Chris is survived by his wife, Linda L. Conrad; a son, David R. Conrad and grandson, Ross M. Conrad. He was preceded in death by his parents, David L. Conrad and Lucille Conrad. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 5:00PM on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Springfield Polo Club, 3644 Urbana Road in Springfield, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity Chapter at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio or to a charity of your choice. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements.



