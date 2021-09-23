CONO, Connie K.



Age 74 of Mason, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Brookside Extended Care, Mason, Ohio. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 17, 1946, the daughter of Michael J. and Leona (Wells) Cono.



She is survived by her brothers Michael J. (Peggi) Cono Jr.,



Thomas E. (Pauline) Cono Sr. and Anthony R. (Laura) Cono Sr. also several nieces and



nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents. A special thank you to the administration and staff at Advocacy and Protective Services, the Mount Vernon Development Center in Mount Vernon, Ohio, the Whispering Pines Nursing Home in Springfield, Ohio, as well as the Brookside Care Center in Mason, Ohio.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral



service will be held on Monday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at



