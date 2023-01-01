CONLEY-CARBARY, Eva

CONLEY-CARBARY



(Collins), Eva



Eva (Collins) Conley-Carbary, age 93, of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Eva was born in Pine Top, Kentucky, on August 5, 1929, to Henderson and Liza (Cook) Collins. Eva was a homemaker for 75 years. She loved gardening and tending to her flower beds, and visiting family, friends, and new places. Being from Eastern Kentucky she valued honoring those who had passed before. Memorial Day was a time for family reunions and celebration. She was passionate about tending to the family cemeteries and making sure everyone had flowers for special occasions. Eva cherished "old fashioned" pictures of her family, especially of her grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren- digital photos were unacceptable! She is loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her 4 children, Etris Allene Wyatt, Charles E. Gibson (Cindy Wright), James A. Conley (Penny Cox), and Carol (Cosby) Hollin; Mamaw to 11 grandchildren, Lynn (Dan) VanDyne, Romona Schatzley, Robert (Kristi) Haag, James (Sunni) Wyatt, Scott Gibson (Gwen Stansbury), Brett Gibson, Matt (Stephanie) Gibson, Lewis Conley, Eddie Hollin (Melinda McCarty), Tim Hollin (Leighann Hall), and Rick (Simone) Hollin; 18 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends who are left to cherish her memory. Eva was preceded in death by her parents; 4 brothers; 2 sisters; husbands, James W. Conley and Ralph Carbary; son-in-law, Merle Wyatt; daughter-in-law, Brenda Gibson; and two great-grandsons.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 1:00 PM with Pastor Walt Philpot officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's, the American Cancer Society, the Sean VanDyne Memorial Scholarship Fund, or a charity of your choice in her name.

