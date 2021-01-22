CONKLIN, Richard



Richard Conklin, age 80, of Venice, Florida, passed away on January 18, 2021. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on April 15, 1940. Richard retired as a Quality Control Inspector for Chrysler AirTemp in Dayton, Ohio, and then moved to Venice, Florida, in 1993. He was a Leader, Elder, Sunday School



Teacher and Bus Driver in the Franklin Ohio Christian Church, Springboro Ohio Christian Church and was the Soundman for 17 years at the Venice Isles Mobile Home Park. Richard is



survived by his wife of 59 years, Priscilla; a son Rick and his spouse Tina; two grandchildren, Emily and Joshua Conklin; a niece, Vicki Bowman and two nephews, David and Jeff



Conklin. He was preceded in death by his parents; Don and Louise Conklin; a daughter, Kim Conklin; a brother, Don



Conklin and a sister-in-law, Sandy Conklin. There are no



services planned at this time. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida, is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

