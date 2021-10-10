CONING, Perry S.



Age 75, of Fairfield, Ohio, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in Brookdale Springdale. He was born in Hamilton on May 16, 1946, the son of Perry "Bud" and Jenny (Rahmes) Coning. He was a graduate of Seven Mile High School and attended



Cumberland College. Perry married Nancy Imhoff on April 11, 1970, in Hamilton. He was in the U.S. Army and served for a year and half in Vietnam and is a Purple Heart recipient. He was employed as a terminal manager for BP in Dayton for 25 years and was a driver for Colonial Services for a number of years. Perry was a member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his children, Kevin (Alison) Coning and Stephen (Lisa) Coning of Clermont, Florida; a sister, Anita (Gary) Super of Camden; and five grandchildren, Dallas, Samantha, Kasey, Landon and Benjamin Coning. Graveside committal services will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio, 45011 with full military services officiated by Rev. Chris Trumbull and Rev. Brian Choi. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2021, at 12 Noon at the Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 801 Park Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be directed to the Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 801 Park Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences are available at



