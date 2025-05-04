Confer, Audrey May



Audrey May Confer passed away at the age of 95 on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Kennewick, WA. A lifetime resident of Hamilton, OH, Audrey and her husband Jack moved to a retirement home in Birmingham, AL where their daughter Sharon resides. After Jack's passing in 2020, Audrey moved to a new home in Kennewick, WA to reside closer to her daughter, Nancy, in 2023. Audrey was born on March 7, 1930, in San Francisco, born the daughter of Wilfred and May Belton. She met Jack who served in the USAF in San Francisco while on active duty. They married on June 19, 1954, in San Rafael, CA. After Jack completed his military commitment, they and their daughter Diane moved back to Hamilton where Jack worked at Armco Steel. Both Audrey and Jack were involved in their churches, Westwood and Front Street Presbyterian of Hamilton. She is survived by her children, Sharon (Ron) Shaddix of Hoover, AL, James (Kerri) Confer of Cape Coral, FL, and Nancy (Ward) Thompson of Prosser, WA. Audrey had 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Audrey was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Confer, and her husband, Jack Confer. On May 10 a visitation will be held at 10am at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. The service will begin at 11am. Private burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Alzheimer's of Central Alabama, 300 Office Park Drive, Suite 225, Birmingham, AL, 35223.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com