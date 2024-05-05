Compton, Marilyn J.



Age 93 of Hamilton, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2024 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born September 12, 1930 in Hamilton to the late John W. and Mildred L. (Kehr) Bard. She was a 1948 graduate of Hamilton High School. On November 5, 1949 she married William "Bill" Compton in Hamilton and he preceded her in death in 1997. Marilyn was a longtime member of the Westwood Presbyterian Church and served as the church Financial Secretary, Deacon and Elder. She loved being with her family and friends, camping, traveling, playing Bridge and other games. She was employed in the Hamilton City School District for many years serving as the secretary to the superintendent retiring in 1992. Marilyn is survived by her children; Steven (Mary) Compton, Hamilton, Jeffrey (Robbin) Compton, Hamilton, Laura (Mike) Oliver, Seven Mile, sister Diane Gatto, Fairfield Connecticut, Nephews; Eric (Noreen) von Brauchitsch, and Kurt (Heather) von Brauchitsch, grandchildren; Kyle (Abby) Compton-Troesch, Katie (Andrew) Dun, Lizzy (Matt Fry) Compton, Shellie (Ken) Fox, Jason (Maya) Compton, Dustin Compton, Krista Compton, Christopher (Kelly) Oliver, Ryan (Rachel) Oliver; great-grandchildren, Mason (Ashton), Cameron, Nathan, Leah (Justin), Ireland, Noah, Eliana, Ethan, Hunter, Hayden, Ian, Reese, Finley, Rowan, Reed and Rhett. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Bill, granddaughter Jennifer Compton and brother-in-law William Gatto. Visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013, Wednesday May 8, 2024 from 9:30am until time of the service. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am at the funeral home with Rev. Norman Godfrey officiating with interment following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



