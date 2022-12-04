COMPTON, Leeasmar Ali



On Friday, November 25, Leeasmar Ali Compton passed away. He was 46 years old. Referred to lovingly as "Asmar" or "Mar", he lit up the world with his smile. Flora Homes was lucky to provide services to Asmar when he was placed with them in 2016. Throughout his time with them, he was surrounded by a supportive team that grew to love even the most mundane tasks because of him. Asmar loved doing laundry & washing dishes with an infectious energy that brightened his home & the lives of his roommates Michael & Adame. Asmar attended local adult day service, Options for All, 5 days a week & if he could have attended 7 days, he would have gladly done so. He thoroughly enjoyed the staff, his peers & the comfort of being embraced & supported for who he was as a person. He previously worked at TAC Industries & was a fantastic worker that made many friends during his time there. An avid music lover, the louder the better, you could hear him at any given moment humming, singing & showing his amusement with the rock of his head & the life-changing smile on his face. While he enjoyed having alone time, he also enjoyed participating in local Special Olympic sports such as bowling & cheering on his roommates & friends playing basketball. Food was a love of Asmar's & he ate his food only as Asmar could, meticulously & often separately. No cheese on his hamburgers, however, he could often be found snacking on cheese straight out of his refrigerator & loved pizza. He was an enigma that fully encompassed his namesake Ali, a strong determined fighter that left an impression on everyone he met. He was preceded in death by his mother, father & sister. While his loss is felt deeply, Asmar's impact on this world will be felt always & all of his loved ones can drink a Sprite & turn up the music in his memory. Services are open to the public & will be held at Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home on Tuesday, 12/6/2022, with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation begins at 10 AM & services start at 11 am, concluding at Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

