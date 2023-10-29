Compston, William



William"Bill" E. Compston, Jr. "Biddy", 74, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, October 26th, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. He was born August 23rd, 1949 in Springfield, Ohio the son of William E. Compston, Sr. Bill retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons after 22 years where he worked as a corrections officer and correctional counselor. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps with two tours in Vietnam. He enjoyed shooting sports with his wife and son. Bill loved his Toyota Tacoma truck known as "The Mistress". Above all he was a devoted husband and loving father and will be greatly missed. Bill is survived by his wife of almost 33 years, Ana Compston; son, Michael Chad Compston (Jennifer); a brother, Tony Compston (Brenda); two brothers-in-law, Juan C. Pena (Laura) & Enrique Pena; grandchildren: Michael C. Compston, Jr., Chasity Armentrout (Jordan) and Devin Compston; a nephew, Tyler Compston and numerous great-grandchildren and many friends. Bill is preceded in death by his father and his beloved dog, Luna. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Dayton National Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





