Comer, James



James Comer, 92, of Springfield, Ohio passed peacefully on April 19, 2023. He was born at home in Springfield, the son of Harrison D. and Nancy E. (Hauenstein) Comer. After graduating from Springfield High School, James served in the US Army from 1950-1952. He was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany with the 332nd Communications Reconnaissance Company. James was a 30 year UAW 402 member as an employee of International Harvester. After retirement, he continued to work locally as a bus driver, limousine driver, and funeral home attendant. James was a lifelong member of the Woodside Church of Chrisat in Christiian Union where he served as an elder, teacher and song leader. Survivors include children, David Comer of Nebo, NC, Elizabeth Bredenfoerder of Springfield, and Jonathan (Michelle) Comer of Conover, OH; grandchildren, Amanda Crago, Ruby Claire (Drake) Huffman, Samuel Comer, Madison Comer; and numerous nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Ruby Alice (Stir) in 2021; parents; siblings, Lewis (Jane) Comer, Harrison (Peggy) Comer, Avonelle (Jack) Wade, Robert (Jean) Comer, Richard (Sheila) Comer, and Donald (Viola) Comer. Special thanks to those who provided compassionate care, including family members, friends, caregivers, and the staff of Good Shepherd Village. Visitation Tuesday, April 25, 2023 from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME in Springfield. Service to begin at 1:30 pm with burial to follow in Vale Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Woodside Church of Christ in Christian Union, Springfield. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

