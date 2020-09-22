COMBS, Thurl "Buddy" Thurl "Buddy" Combs, age 88 of Xenia, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born January 21, 1932, in Softshell, Kentucky, the son of Jay and Alpha Combs. Thurl proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Korean War Infantry Soldier. He worked at General Motors for 42 years; never missing a day of work. He was an avid coon hunter, winning many championships over the years. He enjoyed spending time with friends and a simple life. He was a wonderful father, Pawpaw and brother who will be dearly missed. Thurl is survived by his children, Rayma Combs, Jimmy Anderson & Michael Anderson; 5 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren; brother, Elwood "Woody" Combs; and many other loving family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Thurlene & Cathy Ellen; brothers, Cletus, Vince & JB; and sister, Myrtle Lee. Visitation will be September 24, 2020, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Internment will be at Valley View Memorial Gardens.

