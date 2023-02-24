COMBS, Ruby M.



Age 91, of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Southview Hospital. She was born in Valley Station, Kentucky, on September 18, 1931, the daughter of the late Charles and Alma (Terry) Frizzell. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Henry Combs.



Ruby is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Yvonne and Asa Patrick; a brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Becky Frizzell; two granddaughters, Amy (Joe Jessup) Patrick, Emily Sams and a great- granddaughter, Sadie.



She was a long time member of Faith Tabernacle Church.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the Anderson Funeral Home- Franklin Chapel, 1357 East Second Street with Pastor Eric Walters officiating. Interment will follow in Woodhill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services on Tuesday at the funeral home.



If desired, contributions in memory of Ruby may be made to VITAS Hospice.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Combs family.



