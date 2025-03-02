Combs, Mary

Combs (Lett), Mary Ethel



Mary Ethel Combs, age 88 of Dayton, passed away Monday, February 24, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born January 3, 1937 in Geneva, Alabama the daughter of the late Frank Lett and Mattie Ruth Howell.



Mary worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Liberals and Shears Market in Dayton. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and gardening. Mary will be remembered for her expert cooking and baking abilities.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Curtis Hugh Brown; granddaughter, Candyce A. Brown Coleman; and siblings, Morean Brown, Katie Johnson, Annie Sue Clay, Carrie Lee Hayes and Willie Frank Lett Sr. all of Alabama.



Mary is survived by her husband, William C. Combs; daughters, Patricia (Neil) Cooper, Denise K. Brown and



Juanita Edwards; son, Jeffrey C. Combs; daughter-in-law, Kathy Brown Moreland; five grandchildren,



Robert C. Coleman III, Martina N. (Shakira) Bullock, Kristina S. Brown, Miranda M. Brown and Heather Brown; and a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Mary Combs honor.



Visitation will be Tuesday, March 4, 2025 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with a service to follow at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton- Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432).



