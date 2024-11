COMBS, LARRY EDWARD



Larry Edward Combs Age 76 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on November 11, 2024. Larry was born September 19, 1948 to Charles and Pauline Combs in Dayton, Ohio. Larry is survived by his wife Linda, of 50 years, Son Dr. Efrem (Nakia) McAdoo, Grandsons Jordan, Ellis and Hilton, Sister Marilyn Coleman, Numerous cousins and lifelong friends. Larry donated his body to science at the Boonshoft School of Medicine.



