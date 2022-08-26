COMBS, George Dempsey



74, of Springfield, Ohio, went to Heaven on August 17, 2022. He is with his parents, Dempsey and Virgie Combs and his wonderful daughter, Tamara Dallenbach. He is survived by his beloved life partner, Sheena Brooks; his amazing son, George Dustin Combs; his adored granddaughter, Sunset Elizabeth Combs; and his sister, Joyce (Frank) Dwyer. George also treasured his other kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His heart was filled with love for them all. George was a member of St. Joseph/St. Raphael Catholic Church. He was a HVAC instructor at JVS/CTC for 38 years. Working with Epiphany and doing God's work was very important to him. Traveling while on Mission trips also included doing the Electric Slide in every country he visited. Going to Chuck E. Cheese on his birthday with the kids, giving parties for his family, friends, kids and Santa. Downtown at Christmas included George's Christmas Village at Key Bank. George had so many friends because he really was fantastic. All the questions he wanted to ask God are now answered and he gets to do the Electric Slide with his Lord and Savior. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday at 2:00pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, starting at 1:00pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

