Combs, Dustin E.



Dustin E. Combs, age 40, of Riverside, went home to Heaven on December 11, 2023. He was born on January 19, 1983 to Arlie and Lisa Combs. He loved the Lord, his family and his church. He enjoyed anything fun, riding roller coasters at King's Island, everything related to Jurassic Park or Scooby Doo, and he always looked forward to Bible Study and church on Sunday. He was very active in the church, helping his dad run the sound booth during services. Dustin also led a Youth Group, helped with Vacation Bible School and planted many seeds while teaching Sunday School at Landmark Baptist Church. He was also helping to start a congregation at Village Baptist Church. He was a kind and gentle soul, and he was a very loving son, brother, nephew, uncle and cousin. He will be dearly missed by everyone that loves him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Arlie & Lula Combs and Coy & Faye Stringer; and his aunt Phyllis & uncle Greg. Dustin's memory will be cherished by his parents, Arlie & Lisa Combs; his brother, Doug (Erica) Combs; his uncle Chris (Kellie) Stringer; his cousin, Chantel (Curt) Stringer; his nephew, Ryan Combs; his niece, Carley Combs; great-niece, Colette Combs; his fur-babies: Callie, Pippa, and Bella aka "Moose"; special friend and mentor, Carol; and many extended family and close friends. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the Critical Care Physicians, RN's, and RT's in the MSICU at Miami Valley Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, Ohio. Dustin's funeral service will begin at 10:30am on Monday, December 18, 2023, officiated by Christopher Fugate, Michael Duff, and David Heltsley. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Dustin or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com